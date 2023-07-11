Depend on Blaine Stewart to help jump start your day. Blaine co-anchors News 3 This Morning each weekday starting at 5 a.m. He also spends time away from the anchor desk, reporting on the big stories in our community.

Blaine's career began in his hometown of New Orleans, in 1996. He made stops at television and radio stations in Mississippi and Georgia before arriving in Norfolk in 2007. (He even had hair then!) During his time at WTKR, Blaine has served as a live breaking news reporter, a feature reporter, and weekend weathercaster. He was named co-anchor of the morning and Noon newscasts in 2010.

Over the years, Blaine has been honored with awards from the Associated Press for his reporting and newscast producing. He's guided viewers through countless hurricanes, nor'easters, and snowstorms from the studio and live in the field. He's also reported from the scenes of some of the biggest stories to impact our part of the world, including spending weeks on the Virginia Tech campus in the wake of the mass shooting in 2007. Blaine is a lifetime member of NLGJA, The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

When he’s not working, you might find Blaine in the kitchen trying out a new recipe. He's also a big hockey fan and often travels to cheer on the greatest hockey team in the world -- the Carolina Hurricanes. You can also hear Blaine on your radio, playing some of your favorite songs each weeknight on 94.9 The Point.