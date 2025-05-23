Urgent need for foster families as demand for help surges across Virginia

"There's a lot of noise, it's a lot of toys, it's a lot of laughter," says Marcie Cholewinski, describing the dinnertime chaos at her bustling household.

The Cholewinski family's story highlights the support foster families provide, as they have three biological children, five adopted children, and have fostered many others.

Sabrina Carr, who recruits new foster parents for The Up Center, observes, "It's amazing to watch, especially, I get to see it from the very beginning." Carr seeks people with qualities essential for fostering: "Patience, flexibility, just ready to meet children where they are."

The current landscape shows an alarming trend—there has been a 50 percent drop in new foster parents over the past year, which continues a pattern that began during the pandemic. The Up Center has received numerous calls for assistance in placing children across Virginia.

"What happens to these kids if there's not a place for them?" Carr asks. "Unfortunately, we're seeing that they are staying several nights in a hotel with a caseworker, and that's not a place for a child to be."

Several factors contribute to the increase in foster cases, according to Sharon Reams, the director of youth services. "We've also seen an increase of infants needing foster care, and that's a direct result of the national substance use epidemic," she says.

Reams emphasizes that potential foster parents need not feel alone in their journey. "We help with car seats, cribs, clothing. We help the kids get enrolled with daycare, enroll them in school," she explains, highlighting the support agencies like The Up Center provide.

The Cholewinski family has been on the receiving end of that support. "Most of them feel like part of our family," Marcie says, when asked about working with The Up Center's staff.

Back at that chaotic dinner table, Marcie Cholewinski reflects on the family she's built over the years.

"I don't know any better way to show them how to be helpers in the world other than to do what we do," she adds.

