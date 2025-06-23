Through Their Eyes: The Ripple Effect of Domestic Violence

NORFOLK, Va. — Join us for an impactful hour-long special report that delves deep into a subject that touches the lives of countless individuals: domestic violence. In collaboration with Samaritan House, WTKR presents "Domestic Violence, The Ripple Effect," a powerful exploration aimed at raising awareness and highlighting crucial local resources available to those affected.

In this eye-opening program, we will hear firsthand from actress and advocate April Hernandez Castillo, who shares her inspiring journey as a survivor and her mission to empower others. We will also engage with local family members whose lives have been altered by domestic violence, offering a poignant glimpse into the far-reaching consequences of this pervasive issue.

Together, we will uncover ways to take action, break the silence, and support those who need help. This is more than just a discussion; it's a call to action.