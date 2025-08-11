Church leader with criminal history arrested for allegedly recording people in bathrooms in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A church leader has been arrested again, this time for allegedly recording people in bathrooms, according to Virginia Beach court records.

Aloysius Marcus Albritton pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery against a disabled man in 2017 at a Virginia Beach recreation center, according to court records.

He was arrested after a man told Virginia Beach police that Albritton peered over a bathroom stall at a Crunch Fitness gym on Chimney Hill Parkway and took video of him before fleeing the scene in May of 2025.

Court records state an officer recognized Albritton from a previous investigation, and he was arrested.

WTKR dug into his past arrest history in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Maryland over the past decade and discovered several arrests for taking video of people in bathrooms, failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license.

Court records show that in 2016, Albritton was arrested in Norfolk for recording someone against their will, but the charges were eventually nolle prossed — meaning prosecutors decided not to move forward with the charges, but could bring them back at a later date.

In 2017, WTKR reported that he was arrested after being accused of following a police officer into a Wawa bathroom and filming him while he was going to the bathroom, but those charges were also nolle prossed.

In June 2017, Albritton was arrested for sexually assaulting and illegally filming a disabled man in a bathroom at a Virginia Beach Recreation Center.

Records state the victim told authorities that Albritton used his finger to sexually assault the man then fondled, licked and requested oral sex from the man.

It states the victim repeatedly said no and the defendant was dressed as a priest and allegedly told him to be quiet.

The victim told police Albritton had his phone out and was filming him naked.

For this encounter, Albritton pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery and is now banned from all recreation centers in Virginia Beach.

In 2019, Maryland authorities accused Albritton of recording a man in a Walmart bathroom and claim he then tried to give police a false name.

He pleaded guilty to giving the wrong identity to the authorities, according to the Maryland court website.

According to court records, Albritton has lived in Virginia Beach his entire life and works as a full-time Executive Administrator at New Hope Church in Norfolk, making $1,800 per month.

He identifies himself as a bishop and records state he has his doctorate in theology.

WTKR reached out to the New Hope Church of God in Christ located on the 600 block of 35th Street in Norfolk and was first told the pastor was not interested in speaking to us. Then, WTKR got another message saying the pastor would be making a statement at a later date, but we have yet to receive any statement.

Albritton’s bio has been removed from the church's website. It stated, in part, that he "is a fiery, anointed Pentecostal preacher whose life is a divine tapestry of leadership, prophetic utterance, service, and sacred sound."

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office believes there could be other victims out there and is urging any potential victims or people with information to come forward.

College professor Richard James, a crime analyst and former detective with 30 years of law enforcement experience, offered the following advice for the public: if you encounter a suspicious person, take immediate action, contact law enforcement and write down the details of the encounter as soon as possible while it is fresh in your mind.

Albritton is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond and is facing five new charges, including two counts of unlawful recording and using a peephole against a person's consent for the alleged encounters that happened on three different days in May of this year.

We reached out to his lawyer, who said Albritton had nothing to say regarding the allegations against him.

His next court hearing is scheduled for October.