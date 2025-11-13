Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WTKR teams up with Armed Services YMCA's Patriot Pantry to help feed military families

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads is home to thousands of military families, and now they need our community's help.

WTKR News 3 and the Armed Forces YMCA are teaming up to support the "Patriot's Pantry" in our Neighbor to Neighbor food drive to ensure no military family ever goes hungry.

The Patriot's Pantry offers emergency food, supplies and baby items to active duty military families stationed in Hampton Roads who are in need of assistance.

Community members can help their military neighbors by donating dollars, fulfilling an Amazon wish list or dropping off donations to the Armed Forces YMCA Patriot's Pantry in Virginia Beach.

Join us in helping our service members get the help they need to thank them for their service to our community and our country.

