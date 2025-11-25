How a toilet paper roll 'corset' saved a kitten's life at the Virginia Beach SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tiny kitten's life was saved thanks to a unique tool created at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Aoife arrived at the Virginia Beach SPCA after both of her littermates died — she was in critical condition. Along with suffering through calicivirus and a severe eye infection, Aoife had to undergo radiography due to her serious difficulty breathing. This revealed she had a rare and troubling condition: flat-chested kitten syndrome.

This condition — often fatal — occurs when the kitten's ribs form in a manner that restricts normal breathing. Often times, it gives the adolescent feline a "box-like chest."

Thankfully, the Virginia Beach SPCA team thought outside the box — or rather, inside the toilet paper roll. A "corset" was created to help reshape Aoife's malleable ribcage as she continues to develop.

Aoife is now recovering through daily therapy under the care of the Virginia Beach SPCA veterinary team, and her foster, Jess.