VB camp employee arrested, accused of indecent liberties with a child: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 43-year-old man, who was employed at a local camp, was arrested and charged on Jan. 2, Virginia Beach police said Wednesday.

David Flagler faces one count of indecent lilberties with a child, according to Virginia Beach police. This charge stems from an alleged incident that took place at the Simon Family Jewish Community Center's daycare facility.

Court documents obtained by News 3 accuse Flagler of asking a 7-year-old boy — who was in his care — to expose himself. The boy then notified his mother of this incident when she came to pick him up, the court documents state.

The United Jewish Federation of Tidewater sent the following statement to News 3 in light of these allegations:

"Camp JCC is aware that a serious allegation has been made concerning an employee. Upon learning of the allegation, the employee was immediately suspended. Camp JCC is fully cooperating with law enforcement and conducting its own internal review.



For generations, Camp JCC has provided a safe and nurturing environment. Camp JCC has also fostered an inclusive and vibrant environment, welcoming campers from all backgrounds and providing meaningful experiences for every participant. This tradition of safety, nurturing, inclusivity, and community will continue and will be further strengthened as Camp JCC moves forward."