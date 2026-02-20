Virginia Beach mom fights suspension after 8-year-old daughter urinates on herself at school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach mother is demanding her 8-year-old daughter's suspension be removed from her school record after the child was disciplined for urinating on herself at Seatack Elementary School.

Nicole Brown said the January 9 incident has left her daughter embarrassed and her family seeking answers from school administrators.

"I feel hurt for my child," Brown said. "My goal, my hope is for the suspension to be removed from her record."

According to Brown, a school administrator contacted her about the incident that occurred during physical education class.

"And she said that in P.E. my daughter urinated on herself," Brown said.

The disciplinary action form Brown shared shows her daughter was accused of "indecent public behavior." Brown said administrators told her they "cannot have that type of behavior on our grounds."

Brown said her daughter told her she asked teachers for permission to use the bathroom that day but was denied. However, a letter from the school division to Brown states school leaders said the child never asked to use the bathroom.

The child received a half-day suspension because of the incident.

"They allowed her to change clothes in the nurse's office, but she was embarrassed," Brown said.

The Virginia Beach City Public Schools district declined to comment on the matter, stating they "do not comment on student discipline or incidents."

Brown said she requested surveillance footage from the district but has not been allowed to see the video from that day. She appealed the suspension, but those appeals were denied.

"So I decided to remove her," Brown said.

Brown transferred her daughter from Seatack Elementary to another school in the district. She plans to reach out to school board members for more answers.

"I want them to look into this situation, I want them to listen to the entire story, look at the facts and be fair," Brown said.

Brown said she will continue pushing to have the suspension removed from her daughter's record while also considering homeschooling in the future.