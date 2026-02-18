Virginia Beach City Council moves curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved tightening curfew rules for young people in the resort city Tuesday night, moving the time from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. for all minors under 18.

The vote was 10-0 with Councilman Hutchinson not in attendance. The decision affects minors throughout Virginia Beach's neighborhoods - from the Oceanfront to Kempsville, and everywhere in between.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said this change is designed to keep young residents safe in their own communities.

"It's about public safety," Dyer said.

The curfew includes several exceptions that will allow minors to be out past 10 p.m. These include work, concerts, and religious events - meaning youth group activities, evening church services, and community faith gatherings remain unaffected.

"If they went to a concert, if you're working, things of that nature," Dyer said.

The mayor pointed to previous success with targeted curfew measures in specific areas of the city, referencing problems at Lynnhaven Mall from a couple years ago.

"Remember a couple of years ago when we had some problems at Lynnhaven mall and we put in a curfew and we asked for certain things and guess what it really worked out," Dyer said.

For families wondering how this will impact their daily routines, Dyer said he doesn't believe this will become a problem for anyone.

"I think we built in enough provisions and exceptions that it's not going to be burdensome," Dyer said.

The enforcement approach aims to be family-friendly rather than punitive. Dyer said those caught out after the curfew won't be arrested but will have to have their parents pick them up immediately.

The curfew goes into effect in the next 30 days.