Speed cameras rolling out at some Virginia Beach schools next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School speed zone cameras will begin operating in Virginia Beach next week, joining similar programs already in place across other Hampton Roads cities.

The cameras are designed to catch drivers who exceed the posted speed limit while school zone lights are flashing — typically when students are arriving at or leaving school.

John Hood

According to the city’s Public Works Department, there were 48 crashes within school zones between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 2022. City leaders say the new enforcement program is aimed at reducing those crashes and improving safety for both students and drivers.

The cameras capture images and video of license plates of vehicles traveling above the posted speed limit during active school zone hours.

“The program runs at the exact same time that the flashing lights are on,” said LJ Hansen, director of Virginia Beach Public Works. “That’s half an hour before the first bell, 10 minutes after the first bell, and then at the end of the day, 10 minutes before the last bell, and half an hour after the last bell. So that’s two periods that are very predictable. It’s the same time every school day.”

John Hood

Virginia Beach Public Works and the Virginia Beach Police Department worked together to strategically place the cameras.

The cameras are currently installed at Centerville Elementary School, Red Mill Elementary School, Great Neck Middle School, and John B. Dey Elementary School.

Four additional school zones are expected to receive cameras later this year, including Seatack Elementary, Birdneck Elementary, Woodstock Elementary, Salem Middle and Salem High, and North Landing Elementary.

Seven other schools will receive the cameras next school year.

John Hood

There will be a 30-day warning period when drivers who are caught speeding will receive notices, but no fines. After that, violators will face a $100 citation but will not lose any points on their record.

City officials said a portion of the revenue generated from the fines will go toward Virginia Beach’s traffic safety program, which funds projects such as building sidewalks and improving crosswalks.

Another portion will go to operating the program.