Construction begins for paved trail in Kempsivlle neighborhood of Virginia Beach

Construction has begun this week on the Violet Bank Trail in the Kempsville neighborhood, bringing heavy equipment, orange barrels and the removal of some trees along the path.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Construction has begun this week on the Violet Bank Trail in the Kempsville neighborhood, bringing heavy equipment, orange barrels and the removal of some trees along the path.

The project will turn a roughly 0.6-mile informal path that runs between Violet Bank Drive and Selwood Drive into a 6-foot-wide asphalt trail. But the work has raised concerns among some neighbors who hope certain trees — many with personal significance — can be preserved.

Celeste Greene, who lives near the path, said many of the trees hold history for residents. One tree in particular, a large fig tree, was planted years ago by a neighbor’s late husband.

“This one is just massive, so we’re hoping they can save that," Greene said.

As crews began clearing space for the trail earlier this week, some trees along the route were marked for removal while others were flagged for further review.

One of the trees that came down show its been in the neighborhood for quite sometime.

“After counting the rings, it’s over 70 years old,” Greene said. “It’s sad. I think our real fight was to try to preserve as many trees as possible and create a trail that is safe for people. It is a compromise — what we have is better than a 10-foot-wide asphalt path.”

Residents walking the path can see markings that indicate the status of each tree. Greene said trees marked with pink ribbon are still being evaluated by the city, while those with white markings are scheduled for removal.

Some neighbors say they are concerned about losing trees that provide shade, privacy and sentimental value to the homes along the trail.

City officials say the project will include planting 52 native tree species and that crews will continue evaluating ways to minimize impacts to existing trees during construction.

“We’re just trying to work with the city to save as many trees as we can,” Greene said.

City officials expect construction on the Violet Bank Trail to be completed within the next nine months.

