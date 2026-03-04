Virginia Beach police to enforce earlier 10 p.m. curfew for minors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As warmer weather returns to the Oceanfront, the city will move up its juvenile curfew by one hour, a change police say will help them manage large crowds and reduce youth-related incidents.

Beginning March 19, the curfew for those younger than 18 will shift to 10 p.m. The current curfew is 11 p.m.

The new curfew was approved by city council on Feb. 17.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the earlier time is intended to serve as a deterrent, particularly in areas such as the Oceanfront, where large gatherings have occurred in the past.

“We know a lot of it occurs at the Oceanfront, and what we would like to do is use that as a deterrent to break up those large crowds because we have a host of other issues,” Neudigate said. “If we can mediate some of the juvenile-related issues, then we can focus more on the individuals who are bringing guns and committing other offenses.”

According to Neudigate, fewer than 100 curfew violation charges were issued last year. Still, he said the department views the earlier curfew as an additional tool, especially as temperatures rise and more people gather outdoors.

Police said officers will not immediately arrest juveniles found out past the new 10 p.m. curfew. Instead, those younger than 18 will typically receive a warning and be told to head home.

Repeat violations, however, could result in a Class 4 misdemeanor charge for the juvenile and potentially for a parent.

The city’s juvenile curfew has been in place for years, but officials say the one-hour adjustment could help prevent problems before they escalate.

There are exceptions to the curfew, including responding to an emergency, traveling to or from work, and interstate travel through Virginia Beach.

A teen may also be out past curfew while attending a religious event or an activity protected by the First Amendment, provided they have written permission from a parent.