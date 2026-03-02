VB school leaders weigh Chromebook use in early grades

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School leaders in Virginia Beach are considering whether to scale back Chromebook use for the division’s youngest students.

The Virginia Beach City Public Schools currently operates under a 1:1 device model, providing Chromebooks to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. However, the School Board is expected to discuss the effectiveness of those devices for students in kindergarten through second grade during Tuesday’s meeting.

John Hood

Last month, families with students in kindergarten through second grade received an email asking them to complete a survey about Chromebook usage and its impact.

Diana Loveless, a parent with four children in the school division ranging from pre-K through eighth grade, said she believes device use should be reduced for younger students.

“I don’t like the amount of time they spend on screens, period,” Loveless said.

Loveless said she feels Chromebooks can be a distraction and may take away from foundational learning experiences.

“Anytime they are on a Chromebook, that’s replacing something else more valuable,” she said. “They’re not reading a book, they’re not doing hands-on creative, imaginary play, they’re not interacting with each other. What is that really taking away from them? It’s something really foundational to those young learning years.”

John Hood

School Board Chair Kathleen Brown said concerns about screen time and its effect on overall learning have been part of the discussion among board members.

“We’re also talking about a student population right now in K-2 that was at home during COVID, did not have as much social interaction for that age group,” Brown said. “That social interaction is important. Pencil to paper is important. Sometimes I think introducing those devices and then pulling those devices away can have a negative impact, and so taking that distraction away, for me, is important.”

Brown said based on her outreach, she believes a majority of families would like to see Chromebook use scaled back for younger students.

She added that students in kindergarten through second grade typically only take Chromebooks home on designated virtual learning days. Even then, teachers can send paper packets home instead of requiring device use.

John Hood

Brown said the division will also review feedback from teachers as part of the decision-making process.

The School Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.