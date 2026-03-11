Oceanfront businesses react as Virginia Beach considers 7 p.m. curfew for minors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders are considering a temporary change to the curfew at the Oceanfront that would require anyone under 18 to be off the streets by 7 p.m. without a parent or guardian.

Paul Neudigate proposed the measure to the Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday, citing continued concerns about violence and firearms in the area during the spring season.

“It’s not about penalizing a certain group. It’s about keeping everyone safe, and unfortunately, we continue to have a proliferation of violence and firearms down there during the spring season,” Neudigate told council members.

The proposal would create an “imminent threat” curfew for the remaining weekends in March. If approved, minors would not be allowed to be out alone after 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Several council members appeared to support the proposal during Tuesday’s discussion, with some suggesting the measure could extend through weekends in April.

Some Oceanfront business owners say they support the change, arguing it could help preserve the area’s reputation as a family-friendly destination.

D. Nachnani, owner of Coastal Edge, said he believes the curfew could send a positive message to visitors.

“I at least am one business that is very, very happy that we are acting in that way to keep a safe environment and a welcoming environment to our citizens and our guests,” Nachnani said.

City Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Thursday. If approved, the curfew could take effect as soon as this weekend.