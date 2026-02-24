Construction set to begin on Violet Bank Trail in Kempsville area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Construction is set to begin in March on a neighborhood trail in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville area, a project city officials say will improve pedestrian safety and connectivity.

The Violet Bank Trail, an informal path created and maintained by residents over the years, will be paved and formalized by the city. Survey markings are already visible along the route.

Residents tell News 3 it's to indicate which trees may be preserved and which could be removed.

John Hood

The six-tenths-of-a-mile trail will connect Violet Bank Drive and Selwood Drive, providing a safer route for pedestrians who currently must navigate Providence Road, where sidewalks are absent in parts of the corridor. The trail is also expected to improve access to nearby destinations, including the Kempsville Library and the Kempsville Recreation Center.

During the project’s development, the proposal drew opposition from some neighbors who argued the trail is underutilized and does not justify the improvements. Several residents said they continue to hold those concerns.

John Hood

Others who used the trail Tuesday said they believe it will see increased use once it is paved and properly maintained. Officials with the city’s Parks and Recreation department said ongoing upkeep is part of the plan.

Construction is expected to take about nine months.