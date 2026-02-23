Virginia Beach arena project paused with refunds promised to backers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The plan to bring a 20,000-seat arena to the city of Virginia Beach has been put on pause, according to the campaign’s organizer, after the city denied the group’s request to build at the Oceanfront.

According to a video posted on the organization’s Facebook page over the weekend, organizer Coleman Ferguson said the city did not choose the group’s application for an RFP to build a parking garage at 19th Street and Parks Avenue, which would have tied into the arena.

Ferguson said the move doesn't mean the city does not want the arena, but that the development authority does not want it on city land at this time.

While the project now appears to be paused, Ferguson said he will refund the money to people who invested in the arena.

“We’re going to refund all the investors. I think that’s the smartest thing to do. We are going to pursue private land and build it on private land,” Ferguson said.

In the Facebook video, Ferguson added that there are many hurdles when it comes to buying land and that the process takes time.

He said the next goal is to reopen investment opportunities once private land is acquired.