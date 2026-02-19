Longtime Virginia Beach Delegate Barry Knight dead at 71

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Barry Knight, a longtime Republican delegate representing Virginia Beach in the General Assembly, died on Thursday at 71.

Knight was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2009. He served on various committees, including General Laws and Transportation.

House Speaker Don Scott and Minority Leader Terry Kilgore released a joint statement on Knight's passing.

"Today we have lost a colleague and a friend, and the Commonwealth of Virginia has lost a dedicated statesman. For over 15 years in the House of Delegates, Barry Knight was a steady and respected presence, working tirelessly to keep our Commonwealth’s budget on track and to serve the people of Virginia Beach and all Virginians," Scott and Kilgore wrote.

Knight is a native Virginian and worked in agriculture his whole life, according to his website. He worked on a neighbor's farm until he was 26, when he purchased his own farm, and worked winters as a long haul trucker.

He ran Barry D. Knight Farms, which he grew to 640 acres and produced as many as 25,000 finished hogs per year, his website states. He served as President of the Tidewater Pork Producers from 1984-1990 and earned many awards in the role.

Knight received an honorary Doctorate from Old Dominion University, according to his website.

Knight is survived by his wife Paula of 41 years and three sons, Hunter, Kyle and Forrest.

Read the full statement from Scott and Kilgore below: