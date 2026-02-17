Search warrant execution leads to 10 arrests; guns, marijuana seized: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 10 people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home that law enforcement described as being "a source of community concern," Virginia Beach police said Tuesday.

The following suspects and their corresponding charges were provided by Virginia beach police:

50 year-old Jason Rawlins was charged with possession schedule I/II, two counts of firearm by felon, possession of narcotics with firearm, PWID Marijuana, trespassing, maintain a common nuisance and eight outstanding magistrate summonses.

26-year-old Deshaun Morrow was charged with two counts of possession Schedule I/II and trespassing.

41-year-old Frank Dominguez was charged with trespassing.

54-year-old Janette Miller was charged with trespassing.

36-year-old Felica Savage was charged with trespassing, she also had a Capias out of Chesapeake.

35-year-old Alex Zavala Lopez was charged with trespassing.

30-year-old Travis Short was charged with trespassing

25-year-old Jillian Autry was charged with possession schedule I/II and trespassing.

27-year-old Juliette Miller was charged with trespassing.

35-year-old Cyera Rawlins was charged with trespassing.

These charges stem from a search warrant execution at a home in the 500 Block of Williamsburg Road on Saturday, according to Virginia Beach police. Around 8:10 a.m., officers served the search warrant and safely detained the 10 suspects. A stolen sawed-off shotgun, multiple rifles, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of marijuana were among the items taken by police.

Virginia Beach police say this residence has prompted 46 calls for service since July 2022, with "repeated unauthorized activity" being observed by officers on Friday, prompting a search warrant being requested. Additionally, Virginia Beach police mentioned that his residence was unlawfully occupied.