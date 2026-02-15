State trooper injured in hit-and-run crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help after a state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.

Police say the crash happened around 7:09 p.m. on Feb. 14 while the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the closed right shoulder of westbound I-264.

Authorities say a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban struck the rear driver’s side of the trooper’s vehicle before leaving the scene and exiting the interstate at Witchduck Road.

State police later located the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash. No additional details about the driver or potential charges have been released.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division 5 Dispatch at 804-750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov