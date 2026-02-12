Virginia Beach Planning Commission recommends approval for West Neck golf course development

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 40 West Neck community residents packed a Virginia Beach Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinions on a controversial development proposal for the former Signature at West Neck Golf Course. After hours of passionate discussion, the commission voted 7-3 to recommend approval of the plan.

The proposal would restore a nine-hole golf course while building 143 new homes on the property. The divide among residents was clear during the meeting.

Some neighbors supported the plan, with one resident asking, "Where do we have another group who's willing to restore this to a golf course without any public funds."

However, many residents in the tight-knit neighborhood remain firmly opposed to any development. They expressed concerns about increased traffic, construction disruption, and the loss of their peaceful community character.

"There are many of us at West Neck who do not want to have all of this crap go on," one resident said.

The Planning Commission took time to hear from both the developer and concerned neighbors, asking pointed questions about traffic patterns, construction timelines, and how the project would impact residents who originally paid premium prices for golf course views.

The commission's recommendation now heads to Virginia Beach City Council for final approval, where West Neck residents will have another chance to make their voices heard.