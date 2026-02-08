Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia State Police issue critically missing adult alert for 74-Year-Old Virginia Beach woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 74-year-old Virginia Beach woman who has been missing since Friday, authorities said.

The alert was issued at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for Martha Sales, a white female, age 74. Sales is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say Sales was last seen at 12:08 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, in the 1500 block of Gum Bridge Road in the city of Virginia Beach.

A clothing description was not available at the time the alert was issued.

According to investigators, the circumstances surrounding Sales’ disappearance pose a credible threat to her health and safety, prompting the statewide alert.

Anyone with information about Sales’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department’s 24/7 dispatch at (757) 385-5000.

Additional details and updates can be found through the Virginia State Police alert system.

Authorities urge the public to remain alert and report any sightings or relevant information immediately.

