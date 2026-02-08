Record-breaking Polar Plunge raises $1.7 million for Special Olympics Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 5,400 participants braved frigid waters at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, setting new records for both attendance and fundraising at the 2026 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Virginia.

The 34th annual event raised $1.7 million, surpassing previous fundraising records while drawing 5,432 plungers, runners and Cool School participants. The money will support more than 23,000 Special Olympics Virginia athletes in their training and competition programs.

Despite what may have been one of the coldest Polar Plunges in recent years, participants brought energy and enthusiasm to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The freezing conditions didn't deter the thousands who took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean.

"Watching 3,000 people do something that's a little challenging, and then facing that challenge together, I mean, that's what our athletes face every day," said Holly Claytor, Vice President of Development and Communications for Special Olympics Virginia. "Really seeing that courage, and that environment of like, we're doing this to support 23,000 athletes in Virginia."

Among those athletes is Kaitlin Dykes, who participated in her 13th Polar Plunge on Saturday. For Dykes, Special Olympics provides more than just athletic opportunities.

"I like being a part of Special Olympics because it helps me find a place where I belong," Dykes said.

Despite the harsh weather conditions, Dykes embraced the challenge with enthusiasm.

"I go all in! I go high-five all the divers, and I dunk," Dykes said.

"The Polar Plunge shows what's possible when a community comes together for inclusion," said David Thomason, Special Olympics Virginia president and CEO. "Every plunger, every volunteer and every dollar raised helps open doors for our athletes to train, compete and belong. This weekend proves that generosity is stronger than any winter chill."

The event drew participants from across the region, including locals with personal connections to the cause. Todd Willis, a Virginia Beach neighbor, participated because of his own family's experience with Special Olympics.

"It's a great cause. I have a son who is special needs and he did Special Olympics for years, and it's kind of personal to me," Willis said.

The weekend festivities began Friday with the Cool School Challenge. A total of 953 students and teachers participated, raising more than $106,000. Parker Harding from Plaza Middle School earned recognition as the top student fundraiser.

Saturday's main event included a Pre-Plunge Party with live music from DJ Julian and a Boardwalk Costume Parade with creative costumes.

Team Ice-aholics claimed the top team fundraising award with $73,000 raised. Robert Bell with The Highland Yetis earned individual fundraising honors, bringing in $21,300.

WTKR News 3 served as one of the presenting sponsors of Polar Plunge. Since 1993, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $24.5 million for Special Olympics Virginia. It continues to be one of Special Olympics Virginia's most successful fundraising events, bringing together the community to support athletes with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training and competition.

Two additional plunges remain this season, both scheduled for Feb. 14 at Leesylvania State Park and in the New River Valley.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.