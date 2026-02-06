Virginia Beach police credit 'report cards' to help curve auto burglaries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are taking an unconventional approach to preventing car break-ins — leaving drivers report cards on their vehicles. The community-focused initiative has helped reduce thefts from motor vehicles by 52% over the past three years.

The goal isn't enforcement but building connections between local officers and residents, according to Captain Brad Wessler of the Virginia Beach Police Department's 1st Precinct.

"Report cards are a great tool to get the officer out and engaged with the community," Wessler said.

During routine patrols, officers check for easy opportunities thieves look for in neighborhoods. When they spot valuable items left visible in vehicles, they leave a report card alerting the owner.

"We wanna make sure that we're doing it from a lawful place and we're just simply walking by the vehicle we make clients in and if we see something of value, we'll put a tag on it just say hey you left this item in there," Wessler said.

Last year, Virginia Beach police handed out nearly 5,000 report cards using a pass-fail system. Neighbors who take precautions receive positive reinforcement, while others get reminders that help prevent crimes.

"People called and told us unfortunately my neighborhood was hit, but my door was locked and I thank you for coming by previously and letting me know to lock my vehicle," Wessler said.

Police say one item raises the most concern in neighborhoods: firearms left in vehicles.

"One thing we're most concerned about is those people who will leave their firearms in the car we find on average three out of 10 people will leave a loaded firearm in their vehicle," Wessler said.

When stolen, the impact extends beyond a single break-in.

"So, when those get into the wrong hands, that's when we start to see other problems in our municipality," Wessler said.

Officers plan to continue the program, hoping simple reminders can prevent the next crime in Virginia Beach neighborhoods.