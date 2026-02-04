Rutter Mills law firm secures naming rights to Virginia Beach's Dome venue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Norfolk-based Rutter Mills personal injury law firm has claimed the naming rights to Virginia Beach concert venue, The Dome — now to be called "The Dome by Rutter Mills."

In a press conference Wednesday morning, leaders announced the name in front of a crowd with dozens in attendance. WTKR News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood was there for the announcement.

"Everyone knows this venue can and will become an icon," said Brother Rutter, the managing partner of Rutter Mills. "We're thrilled to be a part of this great new venue in America."

The Dome officially opened in spring 2025 after great anticipation. It's part of the $350 million Atlantic Park project, backed by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

Leaders have previously said they expect the 5,000-seat venue to host around 100 events year-round.