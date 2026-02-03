Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tim McGraw to play Virginia Beach show in 2026 'Pawn Shop Guitar Tour'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tim McGraw will perform in Virginia Beach this summer on his “Pawn Shop Guitar Tour.”

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach will host Tim McGraw and special guest 49 Winchester on August 6, 2026.

Artist presale tickets will be available February 4 at 10 a.m. followed by a Citi presale February 5, with additional presales running before the general on-sale. All tickets will be available February 6 at 10 a.m. on Tim McGraw’s website.

Organizers said VIP packages offer premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Tim McGraw, an exclusive backstage tour, invitation to the McGraw VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive merchandise and more.

