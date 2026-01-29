Virginia Beach Fire offering free smoke alarms this winter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the winter months comes heightened fire dangers as more people rely more heavily on heating equipment.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is offering free smoke alarm installations through their Operation Smoke Alarm program as winter weather increases fire risks in homes.

The program provides new, working smoke alarms to residents who need them, with installation services available by appointment only.

"That's when we kind of start to see an increase in fires because that's when people are using space heaters and fireplaces," said Katie Collier, fire life safety specialist with the Virginia Beach Fire Department. "We have chimneys that are potentially causing problems if they haven't been inspected. We definitely want everyone to stay protected with a smoke alarm in the home to let them know if there is a fire."

Alpha Fugere, a local homeowner who received smoke alarms through the program, said the service provides peace of mind for families.

"Safe, that's really it honestly," Fugere said. "Finding out I didn't have a fire alarm where they're supposed to be makes me feel a lot safer for me and my kids and my husband and all of us."

The Operation Smoke Alarm program is available to Virginia Beach residents in need of smoke detection equipment. Appointments are required for the free installation service.

to sign up click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.