VB City Council to vote on curfew rule changes after weekend Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council will hold a special session at 4 p.m. on Thursday to vote on a proposed change to curfew rules following a recommendation from the police chief.

News 3 will update this article once a decision on the proposed curfew rule change is given by city council.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate argued that the city should adopt an "imminent threat curfew" in the aftermath of a shooting that left six hurt at the Oceanfront Saturday night. He initially proposed for minors to be subject to a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exceptions carved out, for the remaining weekends in March.

"It's not about mass arrest, it's not about penalizing a certain group, it's about keeping everyone safe — and unfortunately, we continue to have a proliferation," Neudigate said on Tuesday.

During Tuesday's meeting, Virginia Beach city leaders also discussed the possibility of extending Neudigate's imminent threat curfew proposal so it can be enacted through April.

An animated Mayor Bobby Dyer had previously blamed the General Assembly for not passing measures requested by VBPD to enhance their resources and capabilities, while others suggested meeting with VB legislators to build relationships and help drive the point home in person.

"We gotta go to the source of the problem, and it's the failure of the General Assembly to give our police and every police department the tools that they need to make the public safe," Dyer said on Tuesday.

Virginia Beach leaders initially decided that, starting March 19, the nightly curfew for unaccompanied minors will move one hour earlier — from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. The curfew will remain in effect until 5 a.m. in public places.

37 minors were taken into custody after police performed a curfew enforcement sweep at the Oceanfront late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

34 were released to their parents with warnings, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. The other three were arrested and taken to the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center on various charges. Police said two of those teens were found illegally carrying firearms.