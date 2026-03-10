VBPD chief proposes 'imminent threat' curfew for minors after Oceanfront sweep

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new "imminent threat" curfew for minors was recommended by Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate during a city council meeting held on Tuesday.

Neudigate proposed for minors to be subject to an imminent threat curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exceptions carved out, for the remaining weekends in March. Several council members signaled support for the measure.

"It's not about mass arrest, it's not about penalizing a certain group, it's about keeping everyone safe — and unfortunately, we continue to have a proliferation," Neudigate said.

During the presentation to city council, it was mentioned that VBPD will brief city leaders accordingly if additional weekend curfew changes are needed. After Neudigate gave his proposal, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer expressed frustration against state lawmakers in Richmond.

"We gotta go to the source of the problem, and it's the failure of the General Assembly to give our police and every police department the tools that they need to make the public safe," Dyer said.

During Tuesday's meeting, Virginia Beach city leaders discussed the possibility of extending Neudigate's imminent threat curfew proposal so it can be enacted through April.

Neudigate also highlighted how Panama City, Florida, opted to close portions of their oceanfront in an attempt to curb crime during busy seasons. Although, a direct proposal on this topic was not discussed further on Tuesday.

Virginia Beach leaders initially decided that, starting March 19, the nightly curfew for unaccompanied minors will move one hour earlier — from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. The curfew will remain in effect until 5 a.m. in public places.

Virginia Beach police took 37 teens into custody during an unplanned curfew enforcement operation at the Oceanfront late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police said the operation began around 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Oceanfront Resort area and continued through the early morning hours of Sunday, March 8. Officers were enforcing the city’s curfew for unaccompanied minors under 18.

Of the 37 teens taken into custody, 34 were released to their parents with warnings, police said. Three others were arrested and taken to the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center on various charges. Police said two of those teens were found illegally carrying firearms.

City leaders said the initial change is intended to reduce late-night incidents and improve safety during the busy spring and summer season. Violating the curfew could result in a Class 4 misdemeanor.