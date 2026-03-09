Oceanfront shooting suspect turns self in to Virginia Beach police, claims self-defense

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting that hurt six people Saturday night at Oceanfront, according to Virginia Beach police.

Matheus F. Cavalcante of Norfolk turned himself in on Sunday, according to court documents, and was charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, six counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and six counts of reckless handling of a firearm. Cavalcante is held in custody with no bond.

Court records also say Cavalcante had an argument with four other men on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Atlantic Ave. The men had handguns and tried to take the handgun from Cavalcante’s waist when he shot at the men, hitting six unrelated people, according to court records.

Officers patrolling the Oceanfront heard gunfire around 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. When they responded, they found five people who had been shot: four men and one woman. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The victims are listed as an 18-year-old woman from Norfolk, a 19-year-old man from Suffolk, a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 21-year-old man from Newport News, a 19-year-old man whose hometown is unknown, and a 22-year-old man from New Kent County.

On Sunday, detectives identified a sixth victim who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say that person is expected to recover.

Police released a photo of another suspect, not in police custody as of Monday afternoon. He's described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with dark skin and afro-style hair, who was wearing black shoes, black pants and a red shirt or sweatshirt at the time.

Virginia Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting said they expect to arrest additional people.