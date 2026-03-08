Virginia Beach police take 37 teens into custody in Oceanfront curfew sweep

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police took 37 teens into custody during an unplanned curfew enforcement operation at the Oceanfront late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police said the operation began around 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Oceanfront Resort area and continued through the early morning hours of Sunday, March 8. Officers were enforcing the city’s curfew for unaccompanied minors under 18.

Of the 37 teens taken into custody, 34 were released to their parents with warnings, police said. Three others were arrested and taken to the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center on various charges. Police said two of those teens were found illegally carrying firearms.

The enforcement comes ahead of a change to the city’s juvenile curfew rules at the Oceanfront.

Beginning March 19, Virginia Beach will move its nightly curfew for unaccompanied minors one hour earlier, from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. The curfew will remain in effect until 5 a.m. in public places.

City leaders say the change is intended to reduce late-night incidents and improve safety during the busy spring and summer season. Violating the curfew could result in a Class 4 misdemeanor.

For more information, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/CurfewChange.