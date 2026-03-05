Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bicyclist hit by a car, hospitalized with serious injuries: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Thursday, according to Virginia Beach Police Department.

Around 1:50 p.m., Virginia Beach police arrived at the 4300 block of Virginia Beach Blvd on the report of a car crash involving a cyclist. Officers say they found a man with life-threatening injuries when they got there.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The car driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to VBPD.

This case remains under investigation, officials say.

