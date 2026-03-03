VB mother says son with special needs came home with injury caused by adult

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A mother says her 6-year-old son with special needs came home from Pembroke Elementary School with a large injury, prompting police to investigate.

Maria Cannady sent photos to News 3 showing a large welt in the shape of a handprint on her son’s thigh. She says the injury is a little bigger than her own hand.

Maria Cannady

The 6-year-old boy has autism and is non-verbal, his mother told News 3. Cannady says he attends a classroom for students with special needs and is under regular teacher supervision. She does not believe the injury was caused by another student.

Cannady described the day the injury was first noticed. She says a teacher took him to the restroom and noticed the large mark on his leg, but didn’t know how it happened. The teacher then contacted Cannady. Additionally, Cannady says the mark wasn’t on her son when he left for school that morning, and that the same teacher who reported the injury said she didn’t notice it when she accompanied him to the restroom earlier that day.

The boy has been attending Pembroke Elementary for two years and, according to Cannady, there have been no previous issues at the school. She also mentioned that a new teacher was added to his classroom a couple of months ago, and said she has had no issues with the original two teachers assigned to his classroom.

Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 that they are investigating the incident.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools said they have no comment at this time.