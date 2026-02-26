Grand jury indicts VB man accused of stabbing pregnant ex-wife, abducting kids

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man accused of stabbing his pregnant ex-wife and stepdaughter, abducting his children and leading officers on a multistate chase that ended in a child's death was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 17, according to court documents.

Court documents say Dana Plummer will face the following charges: Malicious wounding of a pregnant victim, malicious aggravated wounding, and three counts of abduction of minor.

During a hearing on Feb. 3, Plummer waived his right to a preliminary hearing, allowing for his charges to be presented to a grand jury. This came after News 3 learned Plummer was reevaluated in December and later found competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors allege Plummer stabbed his ex-wife and stepdaughter before abducting his three children in August 2024, triggering an Amber Alert. Authorities say the case led to a chase in Fairfax County that ended with a crash in Maryland. Plummer’s 1-year-old daughter was killed in the crash.

Plummer's next court date is scheduled for March 25, according to court documents.