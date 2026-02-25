Virginia Beach man found guilty of hit-and-run in Navy chief’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Over three years after the hit-and-run death of a local Navy chief in Virginia Beach, the man behind the wheel was found guilty of the hit-and-run charge, but not guilty of more serious charges.

Joshua Robinson was found guilty of causing injury related to the hit-and-run that ended the life of Navy Chief Petty Officer Tyler Murphy; he was found not guilty of murder and involuntary manslaughter, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's office said.

In 2023, a grand jury indicted Robinson on second-degree murder in connection to the death of the 40-year-old officer.

Police say Murphy and Robinson got into an argument after the two left a bar in Virginia Beach in July 2022. Robinson then hit Murphy with his car. Murphy died in the hospital a day later.

Robinson was arrested for malicious wounding the day after the incident back, but those charges were not pursued.

Prosecutors then filed the manslaughter and hit-and-run charges against Robinson, and the second-degree murder charge came later after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Robinson’s sentencing is set for May 4.