Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Suspect arrested after Town Center shooting leaves three hurt

Top Stories: Monday, Feb 23
virginia beach police; VBPD
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Town Center area, according to Virginia Beach police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Market Street after gunfire was reported around 2 a.m.

Police found two men shot, and they were taken to a local hospital. A third victim was later found further away from Town Center, according to VBPD.

Davon D. Wright, 32, of Virginia Beach, has been arrested and charged with:
 
- Three counts of malicious wounding
- Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- One count of discharging a firearm in public causing injury

 Police are continuing to investigate.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast