Suspect arrested after Town Center shooting leaves three hurt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Town Center area, according to Virginia Beach police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Market Street after gunfire was reported around 2 a.m.

Police found two men shot, and they were taken to a local hospital. A third victim was later found further away from Town Center, according to VBPD.

Davon D. Wright, 32, of Virginia Beach, has been arrested and charged with:



- Three counts of malicious wounding

- Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

- One count of discharging a firearm in public causing injury

Police are continuing to investigate.