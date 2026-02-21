Hampton Roads Girl Scout troops get volunteer help for cookie season launch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Girl Scout cookie season has arrived in Hampton Roads, and local troops are receiving significant help from community volunteers to distribute the popular treats.

Despite cloudy weather in the area, hundreds of volunteers came out over the weekend to help unload and distribute Girl Scout cookies to local troops.

Kaitlyn Salway, a local Girl Scout, tells News 3, the cookie program requires substantial work and dedication to ensure all orders are fulfilled properly.

She emphasized the educational value of the program for young participants.

"[To help] Grow in their confidence and learn more about marketing and fund raising and budgeting to be able to do different activities," Salway said.

Cookie booths will begin operating Sunday in neighborhoods throughout Hampton Roads. The Girl Scouts organization provides an easy location finder tool to help customers find the nearest booth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.