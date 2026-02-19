From patron to owner: Virginia Beach family transforms neighborhood bar into community cornerstone

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man who once sought comfort at a local bar during his mother's cancer battle now owns the establishment, creating a family legacy that's bringing the community together.

Rondell Norfleet used to be just another customer at what is now Norfleet's Bar and Grill, visiting the neighborhood spot for 25 years before circumstances changed everything.

"I use to come and patronize this spot.. 25 years ago," Norfleet said.

When the pandemic hit Virginia Beach hard, many local businesses struggled to survive, including the bar where Norfleet found community during difficult times with his mother's health.

"I come chains on the doors after my mom had a little situation she was hospitalized, so I came just to wine and dine and it was a chain on the door and it had a sign under new management coming soon," Norfleet said.

That "under new management" sign sparked an idea that would change his family's future.

"I called the number and said hey what do I have to do to reverse that sign," Norfleet said.

Today, the former customer has become the owner, giving the establishment a personal touch with his family name.

"But how far we came as a family as a whole, there's nothing better than putting your own name on it," Norfleet said.

The transition wasn't without concerns from family members. His mother, Shelica Norfleet, initially worried about the timing, especially with a new baby on the way.

"At first I was like it was a blessing, but then when I found out he was having a baby I was like ok son you just have to make sure you have your ducks in a row," Shelica Norfleet said.

Despite the challenges, Rondell remained confident in his decision.

"I got the knowledge I put all my eggs in one basket and created Norfleets," Norfleet said.

The family says their business is thriving while other establishments in the area have closed.

"A lot of big businesses shut down around here, and we're still open," Norfleet said.

For customers who walk through the doors, Norfleet's offers more than food and drinks – it provides a sense of belonging.

"Family…when people come in here they become family," Shelica Norfleet said. "Older people come with the younger people, and they be partying and just conversating. It's beautiful."

The success brings deep pride to Shelica, who sees her son making a positive impact in the community.

"When I'm not here and I see people anywhere they say you have raised some good sons," Shelica Norfleet said.

For Rondell, carrying the family name means everything.

"That's our family name so we got to stand on it," Norfleet said.

Norfleet's Bar and Grill is approaching its five-year anniversary, marking a milestone for the family business that transformed from a pandemic closure into a community success story.