Truck drivers remember Ronnie Andrews, explain the risks of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Family and friends are mourning the loss of 61-year-old Ronnie Andrews, the Perdue Farms truck driver who died Sunday morning after his tractor-trailer went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and into the water.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash. Officials with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel said weather conditions at the time were calm, with low winds and no rain.

Bryan Carmon, a former co-worker of Andrews, said he was shocked when he learned of the crash.

“I was just pretty shocked about what happened,” Carmon said.

Carmon said he worked with Andrews from 2014 to 2018 for a trucking service and described him as a kind and dependable colleague.

“He was a great co-worker. Every time I saw him, he was just a nice guy,” Carmon said.

A truck driver for more than 20 years, Carmon said he and Andrews frequently crossed the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel for work. He said driving across the span requires intense focus and can still feel dangerous, even for experienced drivers.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m just scared to travel the Chesapeake Bay Bridge,” Carmon said. “Half of the time, if I see a load going there, I really don’t want to go on it.”

Carmon said he is particularly concerned about the guardrails and typically drives below the speed limit when crossing.

The last time a tractor-trailer went over the bridge was in June 2023, when a driver struck a curb and blew a tire, according to officials.

Artisha Burgman, who has been a truck driver for 10 years and owns Lady Legacy Trucking LLC, said she has witnessed similar crashes in other states.

“I was on 40 coming through Arkansas, and there was a truck that came from the top of the highway down to the bottom,” Burgman said. “It smashed through every guardrail and ended up on the bottom.”

Both Burgman and Carmon said they are thinking of Andrews’ family and are urging other truck drivers to remain cautious while traveling across the bridge-tunnel.

“I think we should just concentrate on the road more, try to do the safe speed,” Carmon said.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials said maintenance crews are working to repair the damaged guardrails. Repairs are expected to take several days as the investigation continues.