Man who tried to rob Kohl's, shot at police in 2023 sentenced to 58 years in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 26-year-old man who tried to rob a Kohl's department store and shot at police in 2023 was sentenced to 58 years in prison on Thursday, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Tyler Davis was found guilty of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. He was sentenced to 93 years in prison with 35 years suspended, leaving 58 years to serve.

Davis also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon on Dec. 15, according to officials. He also has prior convictions for larceny offenses, burglary, receiving stolen property, drug possession and eluding police.

On Oct. 20, 2023, Davis, Jaclyn Anderson, Hayley Fernandes and Brandon Foster tried to rob the Kohl's in Pembroke Mall.

See previous coverage: Man attempting to shoplift flees, shoots at Virginia Beach officer

Davis, Anderson and Fernandes put hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise into shopping carts while Foster did a loop around the store and left through a different exit, according to officlas. A Kohl's Loss Prevention Officer called police and staff covered the exits as the group tried to leave.

Davis left through a fire escape door and ran towards the van they arrived in as a Virginia Beach police officer drove into the parking lot. Davis shot at the officer three times and hit the police car, but not the officer.

The officer followed on foot as Davis ran across Virginia Beach Boulevard, and Davis was arrested outside a restaurant in the Town Center.

Davis admitted to stealing from Kohl's, shooting at a police officer and running from police in an interview with detectives.

Fernandes, Anderson and Foster were also charged and convicted, according to officials.