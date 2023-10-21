Man attempting to shoplift flees, shoots at Virginia Beach officer: Police

On Oct. 20 at 8:43 p.m., Kohl's Loss Prevention called the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services to report a shoplifting incident.

Police say the call indicated that a suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Tyler Davis, who police say had previously been involved in a theft from the store, had returned and was engaged in another shoplifting attempt.

A Third Precinct officer responded to the scene and attempted to apprehend Davis who had fled the Kohl's with stolen merchandise, according to police.

While the officer was following behind Davis in a marked police vehicle, police say Davis fired a handgun at the officer. At least one round struck the police car, but the officer was not hit, according to police, and no shots were fired by Virginia Beach police.

The officer that was shot at apprehended Davis with the help of other responding officers.

Davis has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm by a violent felon, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and grand larceny.

Police say Davis was with 26-year-old Hayley Fernandez and 22-year-old Jaclyn Anderson.

Fernandez was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Police say Anderson faces charges of conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic.

"This incident underscores the commitment of our officers to serve and protect this community, as well as the fact there is no such thing as a 'routine' call," Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a press release. "We are incredibly grateful that our officer was not killed or injured, and we ask the community and the rest of our criminal justice system to send the message that attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated."

