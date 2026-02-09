18-year-old man arrested in connection to November shots fired incident: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after shooting a gun from a moving vehicle in November, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers initially responded to the 1200 lock of Edenham Court on Nov. 2 on the report of a gun being fired from a moving car, according to Virginia Beach police.

Virginia Beach officers say they then looked into a separate gun-related offense with similarities to the Nov. 2 incident. The next day, Suffolk police arrested a driver on firearms and narcotics charges on a traffic stop.

A National Integrated Ballistic Information Network association linked shell casings from the Nov. 2 incident to a recovered gun, and additional investigative work identified Nathaniel Powell of Portsmouth as the suspect, according to officials.

Powell was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm within city limits and shooting from a vehicle to endanger persons.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at 757-385-2800 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.