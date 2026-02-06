Democrats release congressional map that could change who represents Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Democrats have released their first proposed congressional redistricting map, a move that could change who represents voters in Washington including voters in Hampton Roads.

The proposed map would give Democrats a projected advantage in 10 of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, a significant shift from the current breakdown of six Democrats and five Republicans.

Political analysts describe the proposal as a “10-1 Democratic-leaning map.”

John Hood

Virginia is one of several states considering mid-decade redistricting after former President Donald Trump urged Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps to favor GOP candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In Virginia, the most notable changes are concentrated in northern and central parts of the state. One Republican lawmaker who could be impacted is U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, who represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Under the proposed map, the district would shift slightly west, incorporating more of Norfolk.

John Hood

Political analyst Dr. Eric Claville said the district already trends competitive and could favor Democrats even without redrawing the lines.

“When you take a look at that district, it definitely should go Democratic,” Claville said. “But I believe that given the policies of the White House and what has taken place with the Veterans Affairs and DOGE, a Democrat can win that district without it being redrawn.”

Claville said the 2nd District is considered a “purple” district and has flipped control more times than any other congressional district in the United States.

Kiggans’ campaign responded to the proposal in a statement to News 3, accusing Democrats of attempting to undermine the process.

“One thing has become clear: Virginia Democrats are so terrified of Jen Kiggans’ record of success that they will lie, cheat and steal to defeat her,” the statement said. “But Virginians know better and won’t be fooled by their illegal attempt to steal this election. They will still lose.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, who represents Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, called the proposal the most aggressive gerrymander in the nation.

“Virginia is a competitive commonwealth. Our current 6-5 delegation reflects that reality. A 10-1 map does not reflect voters. It reflects political engineering,” Wittman said.

Earlier this month, a judge in Tazewell County ruled that Democrats’ redistricting efforts were illegal. Democrats have appealed that decision to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Claville said he expects the high court to determine Democrats followed the proper process and rule in their favor.

John Hood

Gov. Abigail Spanberger said her priority is ensuring any map adopted can be legally implemented.

“I have endeavored to be a partner to them, ensuring that any map they choose is one that can be implemented, as that is the largest constraint for me,” Spanberger said. “This map meets that parameter, so if they choose to move forward with this one, then I don’t intend to stand in the way of that.”

Claville said he expects the Virginia Supreme Court to issue a ruling by the end of the month. If the map is upheld, voters could ultimately decide its impact during a special election in April.