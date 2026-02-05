Developer returns with revised proposal for former West Neck Golf Course

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly a year after a controversial redevelopment proposal for the former Signature at West Neck Golf Course was withdrawn, a new plan is now before the Virginia Beach Planning Commission that would add housing and bring back the course but reduce it from 18 holes to nine.

Many residents who live near the former golf course say they remain concerned about development on the course, which closed in 2019.

John Hood

“Most of us who moved here moved for the peace and quiet, and although we don’t have the golf course around us anymore, we still have the relative peace and quiet,” said Ted Quinter, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say uncertainty about the future of the overgrown property has lingered for years.

“They [residents] have a view, it’s quiet, but the golf course is overgrown,” Quinter said.

John Hood

Last year, Harrison and Lear Inc. proposed building 130 homes on the 18-hole course. That plan was later withdrawn. The developer is now proposing 143 homes along with restoration of a nine-hole golf course.

Residents say the latest proposal continues an ongoing battle over how the land should be used.

“The proposal is going to build houses on nine holes of the golf course where a lot of people paid lot premiums for golf course views,” Quinter said. “They’re now going to have houses within 100 feet of their back door. We don’t think that’s right.”

The developer says it has held seven community meetings over the past three months and has heard from residents who do support the project.

According to the project website for The Preserve at West Neck, the plan includes restoring part of the golf course and identifying areas where new homes could be built.

John Hood

The course restoration would be led by professional golfer Marc Leishman, who joined the project within the past year.

The goal is a high-quality golf experience that welcomes families and players.

Developers say a 50-foot landscaped buffer would be placed between homes and existing neighborhoods to help preserve residents’ views.

Quinter said residents also have concerns on the amount of traffic that could come to the area based on more homes being build along with the timing of construction.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for next Wednesday at noon at City Hall.