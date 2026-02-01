Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Child rescued from frozen retention pond in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A child was rescued Sunday after falling through the ice in a retention pond in Norfolk, according to the city's Fire & Rescue department.

The child fell in the water in a pond in the apartment complex off Sellger Drive.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they arrived to find the father and child in the water.

The child was taken to CHKD for evaluation.

The incident was a reminder of the tragedy that occurred almost one year ago in Virginia Beach with 8-year-old Juan Mejia Acevedo, who fell through the ice in a retention point in his apartment complex and died on Jan. 24.

It is never a good idea to walk out on frozen water because you never know how thick the ice may be. Falling through can expose you to rapid hypothermia and death.

