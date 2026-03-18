Need help filing? Norfolk State University just launched a free tax prep program

NORFOLK, Va. — Getting someone to look over your taxes can be expensive. The Norfolk State University School of Business just started a program to help low and some middle-income families file for free.

Each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., NSU's Innovation Center at 520 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk is hosting free tax preparation appointments through Tax Day, April 15.

“A tax refund for families could mean being able to pay rent, being able to pay the bills," said Dr. Akosua Acheamponmaa, the NSU Innovation Center's Director.

Launched this week, the preparers through the program are IRS-certified volunteers, including faculty and, potentially, students from NSU's School of Business.

Acheamponmaa says when the idea was presented to her, she knew it fit right in with the Innovation Center's mission to bring resources straight to the community, as tax preparation fees can sometimes be hundreds of dollars.

“For our families and individuals, this gives them that atmosphere to know that access is no longer a barrier and so they can come in here and get the support they need," she said.

To qualify for help, an individual or family has to make $69,000 a year or fewer.

Dr. Philip Chung, an Associate Professor of Accounting for NSU and one of the volunteer preparers, says filing taxes this year might be a little more confusing with increased credits and deductions.

“Everyone has a different story, everyone has a different situation and many people are wondering how they can take advantage of that credit," he told News 3.

NSU's free tax preparation is by appointment only and will happen March 25, April 1, April 8 and April 15.

In addition to the income threshold, you have to be a U.S. Citizen or legal resident.

If you make an appointment, bring a photo ID, tax forms, Social Security information for yourself, spouse and dependents, as well as routing and account numbers for direct deposit.

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