Forced from longtime home under Chrysler Hall, Generic Theater fundraises move to new home

NORFOLK, Va. — A small Norfolk theater known for its performances under Chrysler Hall will soon move to the Masonic Temple four miles north, but it has to raise money first. Tuesday's Give Local 757 event is giving that opportunity.

“We do theater that other people don’t do. We try to tell stories that other people aren’t telling in an intimate setting," said Julianne Baker, the Volunteer Coordinator and a board member for Generic Theater.

The nonprofit performance group has brought intimate audiences to its "black box" theater for 18 years.

Baker says Generic was originally told it would have to move from its location by 2020, but the time is finally here with Chrysler's impending $72 million renovation.

With limited revenues and a struggle to find an affordable new home, Baker was concerned Generic's 45 years of delivering unique performances was coming to an end.

“In November, Masonic [Temple] came to us and said, 'we know your price tag and we think we have an idea for you that may work' and they wanted to open up this building to the community," she recalled to News 3.

Masonic Temple is located four miles north of Chrysler Hall on Granby Street in the Talbot Park neighborhood.

The move — which is set to start on May 23 — will be costly.

A $20,000 fundraising goal through the region-wide Give Local 757 initiative will help cover those expenses.

“What we’ve raised with Give Local has helped us to get packed, helped us to get moved. Now it’s about building out the theater," said Elle White, another board member and actor with Generic Theater.

White performed in the final performance under Chrysler Hall — a play called POTUS — in March. She's eager to bring the same intimate performances to Masonic Temple starting in August.

Baker says an expensive renovation of the new space will likely happen throughout the coming season.

`“The goal throughout this process is going to be $350,000," she tells News 3, adding that the theater will be seeking larger donations for naming rights.

A lofty goal, but this theater on a mission to bring art and life to the community believes that same community will help make it happen.

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