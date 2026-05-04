Mom accused of driving drunk with kids, punching boyfriend granted bond

NORFOLK, Va. — The mother of 2-year-old Ziyon Dagner, the child named in an AMBER Alert in Norfolk last week, was granted bond Monday.

Ashley Dagner, 35, was charged with child abuse and neglect after her son was found safe on Thursday. Bond was set at $2,500.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning for Ziyon after he was reported missing. A few hours later, Ziyon was found safe in Norfolk with James Lynch, Ashley Dagner's boyfriend. Lynch was briefly detained by police and later released.

Dagner is facing one count of domestic assault and two counts of felony child neglect, police said; however, prosecutors said Monday they were not certain all of the charges will move forward.

Watch previous coverage: Mother of 2-year-old in AMBER Alert charged with neglect, abuse; man not charged

Mother of 2-year-old in AMBER Alert charged with neglect, abuse; man not charged

Court documents obtained by News 3 Friday show Dagner is accused of driving drunk with her two children in the car — neither of which was wearing a seat belt. Lynch, named as Dagner's boyfriend in the docs, told police Dagner punched him in the face.

Dagner then called police to report Lynch had taken Ziyon, prompting the AMBER Alert hours later.

Watch previous coverage: TFC Recycling driver recalls calling 911 after spotting man and child that matched AMBER Alert description

TFC Recycling driver recalls calling 911 after spotting child, man that matched AMBER Alert description

TFC Recycling driver Darwin Montgomery told News 3 that he heard the AMBER Alert and spotted a man and child matching the description issued in that notice, prompting him to call 911.

"What went through my mind was if it was my child: 'What would I do?'" Montgomery recalled. "So I had to go into Superman mode. Basically. So if I would have had to get out and subdue him myself, I might have tried that. But my mindset to call the authorities and do it the right way."

During her bond period, Dagner is not allowed contact with the two children, including Ziyon, who were in her car while she was allegedly driving drunk. She is also not allowed hostile contact with Lynch, not allowed to drive with children, and must undergo drug and alcohol screenings.

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