Former Smith-Rogers building in Norfolk’s Ghent to be demolished

NORFOLK, Va. — Demolition work is now underway at the former Smith-Rogers building in Ghent, as the City of Norfolk and the Chrysler Museum of Art move forward with plans to clear the site for future use.

The building, located at the corner of Mowbray Arch and Botetourt Street, is now surrounded by construction fencing as crews begin the demolition process. The nearby parking lot on Botetourt Street is also impacted as work gets going.

A building with decades of history

Constructed in 1962, the Smith-Rogers building originally served as a dormitory for nursing students before later being converted into administrative office space.

The property spans two parcels, including the main structure and a nearby green space that was once home to Leigh Memorial Hospital.

Why it’s being demolished

Officials say demolition was determined to be the safest and most cost-effective option after inspections revealed hazardous materials, including asbestos, along with the need for extensive upgrades to meet modern safety codes.

The City of Norfolk is managing the project, with Demolition Services, Inc. leading the teardown and Alpine Ridge Contracting handling asbestos abatement.

What neighbors can expect

Work is taking place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Construction crews and equipment are entering and exiting the site from both Mowbray Arch and Botetourt Street.

Neighbors should expect ongoing noise, construction activity and some traffic adjustments during work hours as the project continues.

How the property was acquired

Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) put the property up for sale in early 2019. The Chrysler Museum of Art, in partnership with the city, purchased it for $3.2 million.

The purchase was supported by a private donation from Oriana McKinnon, a longtime supporter of the museum. The property will eventually carry her name.

Since 2023, portions of the site have been used for parking, particularly during construction of the nearby Perry Glass Studio.

What comes next

There is no finalized plan yet for how the property will be used. However, museum officials say clearing the site creates an opportunity for future expansion and long-term growth.

For now, demolition marks a visible change in Ghent — and the beginning of a new chapter for the space.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.