Norfolk recycling driver helps police safely recover toddler after Amber Alert in Campostella

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk recycling driver helped police safely recover a missing 2-year-old boy after an Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning — and he says the whole situation was over in 10 minutes.

Norfolk Police say the toddler was reported missing from the Campostella area, prompting the Amber Alert that reached people across Hampton Roads — including Darwin Montgomery, who was already working his recycling route nearby.

"As I'm turning the corner see the young man and the baby walking my way so I pull over and I put the truck in park and I get out grab my phone and I'm calling 911 while I'm walking behind him the whole time," Montgomery said.

Montgomery says something immediately didn't feel right.

"With no baby bag, no nothing he was just carrying a baby just walking along and in his face, you could see something was going on," Montgomery said.

He kept his distance, following behind while staying on the phone with dispatch as they moved through the neighborhood.

"When I was walking behind him, he did like this… and kept walking," Montgomery said.

In that moment, Montgomery says his instincts — and his perspective as a parent — took over.

"Going through my mind was if it was my child what would I do so I had to go into Superman mode basically… but my mind said to call the authorities and do it the right way," Montgomery said.

Police responded quickly and safely resolved the situation.

"10 minutes total… the whole situation was 10 minutes," Montgomery said.

Montgomery credits the Amber Alert system for helping him recognize what was happening so quickly.

"Very effective to be the one to notice it all at that time—that was like wow," Montgomery said.

Police detained and released the man found with the child.

They arrested the toddler's mother, 35-year-old Ashley Dagner, and charged her with domestic assault and child neglect.

Montgomery says he hopes his actions encourage others to stay alert and speak up.

"You know you don't have to put hands to the situation, but call the proper people to do the right thing," Montgomery said.

"I'm hoping it inspires more people to get out and do more like that… step into the community and notice things like that and help people when it's needed… now I think it's time for people to speak up—see something, say something," Montgomery said.

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