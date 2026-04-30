One hospitalized after car crash, shooting on Melon Street: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — One man is in the hospital with severe gunshot wounds after a two-car crash on Wednesday night on the Melon and Goodman Street intersection, according to Norfolk police.

Around 7:07 p.m., Norfolk police say they arrived at the Melon and Goodman intersection on the report of a two-car crash.

The car that was hit was empty and parked, according to police. The driver of the second vehicle ran from the scene before police arrived. The passenger had multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

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